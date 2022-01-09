Police: Person shot following altercation at Hampton convenience store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a person in Hampton early Sunday morning.

According to Hampton Police, they got the call for the shooting around 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North King Street.

Officials say a victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries before police got to the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting revealed that the victim was shot following a physical altercation with two subjects in the parking lot of a Triple 7 convenience store.



The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.