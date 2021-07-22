Police: One victim sustains life-threatening injuries in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday night, police responded to reports of a shooting in Hampton.
According to police, the victim was shot in the 200 block of East Mercury Blvd. They were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to the scene just after 7:20 p.m.
No other details are available at this time.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.