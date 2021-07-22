Police: One victim sustains life-threatening injuries in Hampton shooting

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday night, police responded to reports of a shooting in Hampton.

According to police, the victim was shot in the 200 block of East Mercury Blvd. They were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the scene just after 7:20 p.m.

No other details are available at this time.

