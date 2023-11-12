HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Nov. 11 in Hampton.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Michigan Drive in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers saw a 39-year-old man in front of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no suspect information available at this time.