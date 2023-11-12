HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Nov. 11 in Hampton.
Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Michigan Drive in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers saw a 39-year-old man in front of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, and there is no suspect information available at this time.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.