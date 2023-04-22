HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting Saturday morning in Hampton that left both an officer and the suspect injured.

Officers were called for a vehicle crash on Woodland Road just after 1 a.m.

When police approached the car to help the man, police say the man got out of the car and tried to run. Officers say he then starting shooting at police, and an officer shot back.

In an update sent Monday, police say they have arrested 31-year-old Tyron Parks and has been charged with maiming of a law enforcement officer, attempt maiming of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging of a firearm within 1000 feet of a school, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police say the officer in the incident was treated at a local hospital for a non life-threatening injury and has been released. Parks was also transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, but police did not confirm if he has been released.

The shoot out happened outside of Ana Dubon’s home. She said she was woken up early Saturday morning to the sound of the suspect’s car hitting the light pole outside of her home.

“We were off asleep when all of a sudden we heard a loud noise, that bang crashed into the light pole and my dogs started barking.”

Pieces of the crashed car still laid in her front yard hours after the shoot off. She recalled hearing around 8 shots.

“When we started hearing the gunshots fire, but we didn’t know who was shooting at who.”

She said she’s just glad none of her kids were hurt by any stray bullets.

“I was scared because I didn’t know if a bullet can get shot out to my house and maybe hit one of my children because they were all asleep in the house.”

Although she’s happy her kids are safe, she’s still worried about the tilting light pole in front of her home.

“I am scared about it falling down because my light comes from that pole.”

The Hampton Police Department and the Hampton Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, requested the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate this incident.