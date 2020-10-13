Police: Officer assaulted near Rite Aid on Kecoughtan in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have responded after they say a police officer was assaulted Tuesday afternoon near a Rite Aid on Kecoughtan Road.

Sgt. R.C. Williams with Hampton PD said the officer reported being assaulted near the store in the 3700 block.

Another police spokesman, Cpl. A. Moreland, confirmed to WAVY News that the suspect assaulted the officer following a trespassing complaint.

There is a large police presence in the area of Victoria Boulevard and Ivy Road as officers search for the person who assaulted the officer.

That officer is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital, but is going to be alright, according to Cpl. Moreland. He confirmed a second officer was also injured, but did not say how.

WAVY is working to learn more about the incident and has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this breaking news.

