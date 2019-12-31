Police: No injuries reported after man with knife robs 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police need the public’s help identifying the suspect(s) in a convenience store robbery Monday morning.

Officials say they received reports of a business robbery that had just occurred in the first block of East Mercury Blvd shortly after 3 a.m.

According to police, their initial investigation revealed a man had entered a 7-Eleven, showed a knife and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is being described as a 5’5″ to 5’7″ white man who is medium to heavy set.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white gloves and a black mask.

There are no photos of him at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

