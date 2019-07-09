Police: Newport News man connected to 7-Eleven robbery, considered armed and dangerous

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Officials are asking the public’s help in search for the suspect in a 7-Eleven robbery Monday night in Hampton.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive at approximately 10:40 p.m. in connection to a robbery at a 7-Eleven.

When they got there, reports say that a man entered the convenience store, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

After getting an undisclosed mount of money, police say that the suspect fled on foot heading towards the back of the store.

There were no injuries during the incident.

After further investigation, authorities have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Levon Demarquis Bullock from Newport News.

Bullock currently has warrants for one count of robbery, once count of burglary while armed, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of felony and one count of wearing a mask in public.

Police say that Bullock is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding Bullock’s whereabouts or the robbery incident, call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.