Police need help identifying person possibly involved in Hampton business robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person possibly involved in a business robbery on Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call just before 10 p.m. for a robbery that happened at the Great Wall restaurant located in the 1300 block of North King Street in Hampton.

The investigation revealed that the person entered the business and forcibly took U.S. currency from an employee.

The subject is described as a black male, between 50 and 60 years of age, carrying a white shirt, wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, and a “short afro,” according to police. There are no photos available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

