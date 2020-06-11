Police need help identifying individuals possibly involved in looting incident

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with Hampton Police are looking for the pictured individuals to speak with them about the looting incident that occurred on Tuesday.

The incident may have happened following protests at the Peninsula Town Center in Hampton when numerous stores and businesses in the area were vandalized.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3tips.com.

