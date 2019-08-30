Breaking News
Police: Man, vehicle struck by gunfire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Hampton.

Hampton police said officers were dispatched to the area of West Pembroke Avenue and Old Aberdeen Road around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the man was walking near West Pembroke when was hit by gunfire. The man’s injuries were said to be superficial and not life-threatening.

Officers also found a car in a nearby ditch that had been hit, but the driver wasn’t hurt, police said.

Detectives don’t have any suspect information at this time.

