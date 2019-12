HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Hampton Friday evening.

Hampton dispatchers say the emergency call came in for a shooting at 7:01 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Hardy Cash Drive.

Sgt. R. C. Williams with Hampton Police said an adult male sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Motive and circumstances are not yet known, Williams said.

