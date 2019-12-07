Police: Man suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man is suffering life-threatening injuries after he was struck by gunfire in Hampton early Saturday morning.

According to Hampton Police, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Maxwell Drive at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was reportedly walking in the area when he was struck by gunfire. He was immediately sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances around the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

