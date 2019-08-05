Police: Man struck by gunfire on Langley Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 39-year-old man was injured overnight after police say he shot in a Hampton neighborhood.

Hampton police said in a news release officers were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. about a shooting in the 1000 block of Quash Street — off Rip Rap Road and near Interstate 64.

Police said an investigation found the man was walking in the 900 block of Langley Avenue when he was struck by gunfire.

The man ran to a nearby home on Quash Street where he called 911. No other injuries were reported in the shooting, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.