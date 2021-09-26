Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot while driving in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are asking for the public’s assistance with their investigation after a man was fatally shot on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, dispatch received a call at approximately 3:20 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 900 block of West Pembroke Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered an unoccupied vehicle that had struck a utility pole.

Police say the victim, an adult male, walked into a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The preliminary investigation found that the victim was driving down West Pembroke Avenue when he was struck by gunfire.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.