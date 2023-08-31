HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot on Marion Road in Hampton Thursday afternoon, police said.

Hampton Police said they are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Marion Road. Officers were called to that location around 3:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooting is under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

