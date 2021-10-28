Police: Man fatally shot on front porch of home on Howard Street in Hampton

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man died in a shooting Thursday night on Howard Street in Hampton.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Howard Street at 7:39 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire-rescue personnel.

The initial police investigation indicates the man was on the front porch of a home when he was shot.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Police said there was no suspect information to release as of 10 p.m.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

