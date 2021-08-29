Police: Man seriously injured during overnight shooting on W. Mercury Blvd in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One man sustained possible life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Hampton, police say.

Officers are currently investigating the shooting incident that occurred in the 1800 block of W. Mercury Boulevard.

Police say they got the call for the shooting just before 3 a.m. Sunday. One man is believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.