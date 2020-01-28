Live Now
Police: Man robbed Hampton 7-Eleven with knife, then fled

Hampton

Courtesy – Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are now investigating after a local 7-Eleven was robbed early Monday morning.

Police say officers were sent to the 7-Eleven in the first block of Beach Road around 12:40 a.m. Monday regarding a robbery that just occurred.

Initial investigations revealed that a white man, weighing around 250-pounds, wearing a dark grey sweatshirt, light grey sweatpants went inside the store, brandished a knife, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect reportedly fled in a light-colored sedan towards Silver Isles Boulevard.

The suspect also wore a black bandana over his face, and green and grey gloves, according to reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

