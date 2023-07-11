HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man was injured in a shooting on West Queen Street in Hampton Tuesday evening, according to police.

The man is currently being treated for life-threatening injures at Sentara Careplex after being taken there by personal vehicle, police said. Public Safety Communications got the call about a walk-in gunshot victim at around 9:06 p.m.

The Hampton Police Division said a preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was traveling in the 900 block of West Queen Street when an unknown suspect began firing toward his vehicle, striking him.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect or suspects in connection to the shooting and said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by members of the major crimes unit. Police have no suspect information to share at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.