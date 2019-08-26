Police: Man injured after shots fired toward Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured after shots were fired in Hampton neighborhood over the weekend.

Hampton police issued a news release that said officers responded to the 1500 block of Adams Circle shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.

Officers found a 35-year-old man shot at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the man was inside a home when when suspects began firing toward the home from outside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.