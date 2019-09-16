Police: Man driving on Big Bethel Road in Hampton struck by gunfire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured after he was struck by gunfire while driving in Hampton over the weekend.

Hampton police said in a news release said officers responded to the 1100 block of Big Bethel Road — just south of Hampton Roads Center Parkway — just before 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed found a 38-year-old man was driving on Big Bethel Road when he was struck by gunfire, lost control of his vehicle and exited the roadway.

There were no other injuries.

Police said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The motive or reason behind this incident is still under investigation, and the suspect or suspects remain unidentified.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1 -888-LOCK-U-UP.