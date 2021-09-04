Police: Man dead after shooting on Highland Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following a shooting in Hampton late Saturday morning.

Police say the call for the shooting came in around 11:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Highland Avenue.

One man was sent to a local hospital was pronounced dead on arrival.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries.

The investigation is currently underway. No further information has been released.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.