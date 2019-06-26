Police ID person who may have info on Buckroe Beach shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton say they have identified a person they wanted to speak to about a shooting at Buckroe Beach that injured four people.

Thanks to an overwhelming public response, we have quickly identified the individual photographed at Buckroe Beach. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 26, 2019

Hampton police released photos in a tweet Wednesday afternoon showing a person standing between two others whose faces have been blurred. The tweet said the unblurred person may have information on the June 22 shooting at Buckroe Beach sent two adults and two children to local hospitals.

One of the children, a 12-year-old boy, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following the shooting. The boy’s condition had improved to stable by Monday.