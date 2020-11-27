Police: Late Thanksgiving shooting in Hampton sends man to hospital

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are now seeking the public’s help regarding a Thanksgiving shooting that sent a man to a local hospital.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Maplewood Street just before 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving when they found a 36-year-old man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The motives and and circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Police say there is currently no suspect information regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

