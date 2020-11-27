Police: Late Thanksgiving shooting in Hampton sends man to hospital

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are now seeking the public’s help regarding a Thanksgiving shooting that sent a man to a local hospital.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Maplewood Street just before 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving when they found a 36-year-old man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The motives and and circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Police say there is currently no suspect information regarding the shooting.