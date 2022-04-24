HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a girl was found dead inside a home in Hampton Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive regarding a possible shooting.

When they got to the scene, officers and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue found a juvenile female dead inside the home.

Officials say the circumstances surrounding the incident as well as the manner and cause of death are still under investigation.

Police added that it is not expected to affect the safety of nearby residents.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.