HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a suspicious package in Hampton Wednesday noon.
According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the shopping center in the 26 block of Coliseum Crossing.
Hampton police say the package is on the street. As of 12:20 p.m., adjacent stores have been evacuated, however, the shopping center itself has not.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.
No further information has been released.
