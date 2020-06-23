Police investigating stabbing on Grimes Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a stabbing a parking lot of a business late Monday night.

Hampton Police say they were notified for a stabbing in the 600 block of Grimes Road just before 9 a.m. They say a male victim was walking through the parking lot of a business when an altercation occurred with a large group. As the group dispersed, several suspects approached the victim, who was stabbed.

The male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or sending an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com