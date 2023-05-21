HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting investigation that occurred on May 20.

Police say they responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Milford Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They say the victim, an adult male, was loading lawn equipment into a truck and trailer when a vehicle, possibly an older model gold or tan SUV drove by and began shooting at the victim.

The man suffered wounds to his hand and leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.