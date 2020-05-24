Police investigating shooting on LaSalle Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon leaving one with injuries.
The call came in just after 5:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 900 block of LaSalle Avenue.
One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
No further information is available at this time.
