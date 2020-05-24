Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV News at 6pm – Weekend

Police investigating shooting on LaSalle Avenue in Hampton

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hampton police car generic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon leaving one with injuries.

The call came in just after 5:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 900 block of LaSalle Avenue.

One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories