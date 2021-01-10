HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Hampton Sunday night.
The call came in around 8:30 p.m. for the incident in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
Latest News
- Winter Wildlife Festival returns, provides socially distant ways to enjoy the outdoors
- Accomack County Public Schools moves to virtual platform until further notice due to increase in COVID-19 cases
- Police investigate shooting on East Mercury Boulevard in Hampton
- Rainbow crosswalk mural permanently returns to the ViBe Creative District
- Coast Guard suspends search for man missing 1200 miles northeast of Bermuda