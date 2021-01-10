Police investigate shooting on East Mercury Boulevard in Hampton

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Hampton Sunday night.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. for the incident in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

