Police investigating overnight robbery at Hampton 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say a 7-Eleven was robbed overnight.

According to police dispatch, the call for the robbery came just before 1:25 a.m. from the 7-Eleven located in the 2100 block of Executive Drive.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect entered the business and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a light skin black male 6′ 0″ approximately 160 pounds, wearing a dark grey hoodie, a red bandana on his face, and dark pants. There are no photos of the suspect available at this time.