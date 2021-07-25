Police investigating overnight robbery at Hampton 7-Eleven

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after they say a man robbed a 7-Eleven in Hampton overnight.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven in the 1600 block of East Pembroke Avenue.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect entered the store, implied that he had a firearm, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, police say the man fled the business.

The suspect is described as a Black male 5’7″ to 5′ 9″, wearing a grey beanie hat, a black and red hoodie, a black mask, black pants, and black shoes.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10