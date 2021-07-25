Police investigating overnight robbery at Hampton 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after they say a man robbed a 7-Eleven in Hampton overnight.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven in the 1600 block of East Pembroke Avenue.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect entered the store, implied that he had a firearm, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, police say the man fled the business.

The suspect is described as a Black male 5’7″ to 5′ 9″, wearing a grey beanie hat, a black and red hoodie, a black mask, black pants, and black shoes.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.