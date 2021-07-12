Police investigating overnight robbery at Hampton 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are now investigating a 7-Eleven robbery overnight.

Police say they got the call for the incident around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of E. Pembroke Avenue. Initial investigations revealed that the male suspect entered the store, pulled a firearm, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the store.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black shirt, grey pants, black mask, and a black skull cap.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

