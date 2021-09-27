Police investigating overnight burglary at Hampton gas station

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking information regarding an overnight burglary at a Hampton gas station.

According to Hampton Police, the call for the burglary came in around 2:40 a.m. Monday at a Shell gas station in the 3300 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect entered the building and took some property before fleeing.

Police say they currently do not have any suspect information.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.