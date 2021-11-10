Police investigating overnight 7-Eleven robbery on Executive Dr in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a 7-Eleven was robbed in Hampton overnight.

According to the police, they got the call for the robbery around 1:50 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of Executive Drive.

Police say the suspect entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6’0 tall, medium build, wearing a brown hoodie with a face covering, a black jacket, black pants, black shoes, and purple disposable gloves.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.