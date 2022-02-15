Police investigating Omareen International Market robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after the Omareen International Market in Hampton was robbed Monday afternoon.

According to Hampton Police, the call for the robbery came in around 3:10 p.m. at the international market located in the 5000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male, last seen wearing a black mask, blue long sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.