HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a convenience store in Hampton early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the call for the burglary came in around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Love Mart convenience store in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects approached the closed business around 2:21 a.m., shattered a glass utilizing a brick, and forced entry into the building. The suspects removed an undisclosed amount of cigarettes and clothing items prior to fleeing on foot northbound on Big Bethel Road.



The first suspect is described as a Black male, tall, thin build, last seen wearing a light-colored beanie style hat, surgical mask, dark blue hooded-jacket, black pants, and black shoes.



The second suspect is described as a Black male, thin build, last seen wearing a black hat, surgical mask, black and brown coat, light blue shirt, jeans, dark shoes, and carrying a red bag.