Police investigating Love Food Mart robbery in Hampton

Hampton

Photo Courtesy – Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are now investigating after a local business was robbed in Hampton Monday evening.

Hampton police were called to a Love Food Mart located in the 1500 block of Briarfield in Hampton at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to reports, the suspects entered the business, displayed firearms, and demanded money from the employees. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects reportedly fled on foot.

Police say the suspects are described as black men with one wearing black hooded sweatshirt while the other wore grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and a black vest cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

