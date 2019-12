HAMPTON,Va. (WAVY) – Police are on the scene investigating a fatal shooting in Hampton late Monday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in at around 4:50 p.m. for a shooting in the 200 block of Seaboard Avenue in the Buckroe Beach area of Hampton.

One victim is reportedly dead on arrival. Police are now on the scene.

Officers are investigating a shooting in 200 block of Seaboard Ave. 1 victim DOA. pic.twitter.com/zJ9XpAVCYN — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) December 16, 2019

No further details have been released.

