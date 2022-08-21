HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Hampton.

The call for the crash came in just before 1 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a black sedan and a gold SUV had collided.

The driver of the black sedan was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the SUV and an 11-year-old male were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating a 2-vehicle crash in Hampton that left one dead and 2 suffering from life-threatening injuries. (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the black sedan was traveling westbound on West Mercury Boulevard when the driver lost control, entered the eastbound travel lane and struck the gold SUV.

The crash is still under investigation.