HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Aberdeen Road and West Pembroke Avenue, police said.

(Photo – Hampton Police Division)

Police responded to a call that came in around 3:41 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Pembroke Avenue and Aberdeen Road, and when officers arrived, they found a pick-up truck and a dump truck that had collided. The two men in the pick-up truck were pronounced dead at the scene by Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue members.

The man driving the dump truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Hampton Police accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash and police said the intersection would be closed for an extended period of time and asked drivers to use an alternate route.

The victims’ identification is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin.

In September, a 62-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on another part of Aberdeen Road.

