HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two men have been sent to the hospital following a shooting on Saturday night in Hampton.

According to officials, dispatch received the call around 8:30 p.m. in the first block of Grouper Loop. When officers arrived on the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transferred to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say that a preliminary investigation shows the victims were shot by a passing vehicle while standing in a parking lot.

No other details are available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police detectives ask that if you have information about the double shooting investigation to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip with the p3tips.com/1126.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.