HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A domestic-related shooting left a man injured early Tuesday.

Emergency communications received the call around 3:49 a.m. for the shooting in the 300 block of W. Chamberlin Avenue.

Police say a female suspect was detained. The adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

W. Chamberlin Avenue is blocked from Derry Road to Scotland Road.

No other details have been released.

