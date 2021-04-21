Police investigating commercial burglary at Hampton restaurant

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are seeking the community’s help in finding the suspect or suspects in a burglary Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to the China Wok in the 2100 block of Coliseum Drive just after 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a commercial burglary.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect(s) entered the business by breaking the front glass pane. Police say, the suspect(s) then took an undisclosed amount of money and left.