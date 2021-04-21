Police investigating commercial burglary at Hampton restaurant

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are seeking the community’s help in finding the suspect or suspects in a burglary Tuesday morning.
Police say officers were called to the China Wok in the 2100 block of Coliseum Drive just after 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a commercial burglary.
Initial investigations revealed that the suspect(s) entered the business by breaking the front glass pane. Police say, the suspect(s) then took an undisclosed amount of money and left.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.