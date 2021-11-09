Police investigating burglary at Rainbow Clothing store in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a robbery that occurred Monday morning.

According to Hampton Police, they got a call around 9 a.m. Monday regarding a commercial burglary at the Rainbow Clothing store in the 100 block of Newmarket Square.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing the front door of the building open.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect got into the building and took some unspecified property before fleeing.

The is currently no suspect description at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.