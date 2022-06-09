HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are asking the public for assistance in locating the suspect(s) wanted for a commercial burglary.

Officers were dispatched to the Jiffy Lube in the 3400 block of W Mercury Blvd. for reports of a commercial burglary.

When officers arrived, they noticed the garage door to the business had been broken.

Police later learned that the broken door was used to gain access to the building and an unknown amount of money had been taken.

Investigators say the crime occurred sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be sent anonymously through the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.