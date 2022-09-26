HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a gas station was robbed in Hampton early Monday morning.

According to Hampton police, officers responded to a commercial burglary around 4:10 a.m. Monday at the Raceway in the 4200 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, officers found a shattered front door. Investigators say the suspect gained entry through the shattered door and stole various items from the store before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a blue jacket with red and orange horizontal stripe, blue jeans, brown boots, and a white medical mask.