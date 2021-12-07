Police investigating burglary at Hampton Home Depot

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after burglars struck a Home Depot in Hampton Monday.

According to police, the call for the commercial burglary came in just after 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Home Depot in the 1400 block of North Armistead Avenue.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect gained entry into the building around 3 a.m. that day and took property before fleeing the business.

The suspect is described as a black male, slim build, wearing a beanie cap, a dark jacket, and brown shoes.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10