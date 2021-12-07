Police investigating burglary at Hampton Home Depot

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after burglars struck a Home Depot in Hampton Monday.

According to police, the call for the commercial burglary came in just after 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Home Depot in the 1400 block of North Armistead Avenue.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect gained entry into the building around 3 a.m. that day and took property before fleeing the business.

The suspect is described as a black male, slim build, wearing a beanie cap, a dark jacket, and brown shoes.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.