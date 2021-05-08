Police investigating after injured man dies overnight in Hampton

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are working to learn what led up to a man’s death on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, first-responders got a call about a man down in the area of Magruder Boulevard and Nettles Lane around 12:40 a.m.

When they got to the location, officers say they found a 25-year-old man near the roadway with several injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where they say he later died.

Police have not released any information about the type of injuries the man had.

In a release Saturday morning, they said the manner and cause of death are still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10