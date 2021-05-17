Police investigating after Hampton 7-Eleven robbed Monday morning

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after they say a Hampton convenience store was robbed Monday morning.

First responders say they got a call around 12:46 a.m. for a possible robbery at a 7-Eleven on North Armistead Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they learned three male suspects walked into the business, showed a gun and demanded money.

After being given money, witnesses say they fled.

As of Monday evening, Hampton police didn’t have any pictures of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

